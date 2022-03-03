Mahila Parliament to be conducted tomorrow: AP State Women’s Commission Chairperson

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma announced that ‘Mahila Parliament’ will be conducted at Acharya Nagarjuna University campus in Mangalagiri on March 4 from 9 am to 5 pm.

Addressing a press conference here, Padma said the programme is being organised in association with the ‘National Women’s Commission’ where women ministers and legislators from across the State would attend the conference.

She added that speakers attending Mahila Parliament would discuss issues like women empowerment, education for girls, increasing the age of marriage, gender equality, enforcement of women’s laws, changes in laws, women’s health, safety and protection and other issues being faced in the society.

Government officials, NGOs, women from business, social, political, educational, sports, media, business, film and arts sectors working on issues related to women have been invited for the session.

