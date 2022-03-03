Over-speeding car mows down four farm workers in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Four farm workers were killed and two children were injured after an over speeding car mowed them down while they were sitting in front of their home at Maddimadugu village on Chittoor- Kadapa NH-40 in Chintakomma Dinne mandal on Wednesday morning. The car has been identified as a highway maintenance vehicle. The deceased have been identified as G Kondalu (40), Ammulu (35), Devi (25) and K Lakshmi Devi (35).

According to Chintakomma Dinne SI Manjunath Reddy, the deceased along with their relatives gathered in front of their home and were discussing Maha Shivaratri festival celebrations when the speeding vehicle veered off the road. While Kondaiah and Lakshmi Devi died on the spot, Ammulu and Devi succumbed to their injuries while being shifted to a hospital for treatment, the SI said. Furious locals beat up the vehicle driver and handed him over to police. A pall of gloom descended on the village over the death of four farm workers within a family on the occasion of a festival. Police said the driver was taken into custody and a case has been registered. Further probe is underway.