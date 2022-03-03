STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Setback for YSRC's three capitals move as Andhra HC directs it to implement Amaravati master plan

The HC gave its verdict on the petitions of farmers of Amaravati opposing the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, which was passed to pave the way for three capitals

A graphic design of capital Amaravati | FILE PHOTO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to implement the Amaravati capital city master plan and continue all the development activities in the capital region.

In what is seen as a setback to the ruling YSRC which proposed three capitals instead of Amaravati as the sole capital, the High Court gave its verdict on Thursday on a batch of petitions filed by the farmers of Amaravati region opposing the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, which was passed to pave the way for three capitals, and also opposing the scrapping of the Capital Region Development Authority Act (CRDA).

The state government later withdrew both the Bills and said it would come out with them in a new form.

The three-member division bench of Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra and Justices M Satyanarana Murthy and DVSS Somayajulu, which heard the batch of petitions, gave its verdict on nearly 70 petitions. The bench directed the government to honour the agreement it signed with the farmers, who gave their lands for the development of Amaravati capital city. The bench further said the government should utilise the lands pooled for the purpose of constructing a capital and nothing else.

The bench asked the government to complete the construction of flats with all basic facilities for Amaravati farmers within three months and hand them over in the next three months.

Leaders of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti, which is spearheading an agitation against the three capital proposal and demanding Amaravati as the sole capital, welcomed the High Court judgment and said it was a victory for the people and farmers.

