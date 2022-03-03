Telugu-speaking woman wins ZPTC poll in disputed Kotia region in Andhra-Odisha border 

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: At a time when Andhra and Odisha governments are indulged in a dispute for sovereign rights over Kotia region on the Andhra Odisha Border, the people of the disputed region again proved their unity by defeating the candidate backed by three major political parties of Odisha in the panchayat polls.

Giving a rude shock to Odisha political parties, they have elected an independent candidate, who contested on the label of ‘AP supporters’ for Pottangi Zone-1 Zilla Parishad seat, which includes 21-disputed villages in the Kotia region. The Odisha government conducted polls for Pottangi Zone-1 Zilla Parishad seat on February 18. Mamata Jani and Tikai Gemel were contested as ZPTC candidates.

Congress leader Minakhi Bahinipati, BJD leader Ishwar Chandra Panigrahi and senior BJP leader and former MP Jayaram Pangi, irrespective of their political differences, have campaigned for Mamata Jani. Telugu-speaking woman Tikai Gemel contested as an independent under the banner of ‘AP supporters’. People of various villages in the disputed Kotia region had passed resolutions to boycott the election, to express their interest to continue in AP. People of Doralatadivalasa, Jakarivalasa and Mulatadivalasa boycotted the election. However, the remaining villagers have participated in the election.

Tikai Gemel, who contested under THE ‘AP supporters’ banner, won the seat by defeating Mamata Jani by a margin of 3,710 votes. Gemel received 10,354 votes and Jani, who was backed by three major political parties, got only 6,644 votes in the zilla panchayat elections.

People of Kotia region especially in disputed villages are celebrating her victory as the victory of the Andhra people. They believe that the people of Odisha also supported their five decades of agitation. Though the local political and personal issues played a major role in Tikai Gemel’s big victory, the issue of disputed villages in the Kotia region also played a key role in it.

Speaking to TNIE , Gemmeli Bishu, former Sarpanch of Ganjaibadra village in disputed Kotia region, said, “Though we have passed a resolution to boycott the Odisha local body elections, many villages participated in the election due to local pressures. We are happy with Tikai Gemel’s victory over Mamata Jani. Tikai Gemel assured us to give support to the people of disputed villages.

We feel that voters of the disputed Kotia region as well as the Pottangi zone supported her. Though the major political parties, BJD, BJP and Congress, have given support to Mamata, Jani Gemel won.” “Once again we have proved our unity in expressing our strong demand to allow us to be with AP. I hope the Odisha government will honour our wish with this victory,” Bishu said.

Kotia issue

The dispute over the ownership of 21 of the 28 villages under Kotia panchayat had first reached the Supreme Court in 1968. In 2006, the apex court held that inter-state boundaries did not fall within its jurisdiction and only Parliament could resolve them, as it imposed a permanent injunction on the disputed area. In August last, the Odisha government deployed police and erected barricades in Kotia after the AP administration attempted to launch several schemes in the area.

Big victory

Pottangi Zone-1 Zilla Parishad seat includes 21-disputed villages in the Kotia region

Mamata Jani -6,644 votes (Supported by BJD, BJP and Congress in Odisha)

Tikai Gemel - 10,354 votes (contested under the banner of ‘AP supporters’