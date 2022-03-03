'Stop underestimating others, uphold dignity of all people', says Andhra Pradesh VP Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has urged the public to put aside their tendency of underestimating others and uphold the dignity of all. A section of people in the West cannot stand the growth of India and are therefore embarking on a large-scale anti- India campaign. The situation is alarming and the people of the country are advised to take note of this, he observed.

The Vice President unveiled the Telugu translation of the book The Case for India written by American traveller Will Durant at a programme held here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Venkaiah Naidu said peace and non-violence were in the blood of Indians and Indians won’t provoke others for showing their strength, except to resist the aggression against them.

“India is the Vedic land that taught civilisation to the world. We are a nation that sees the whole world as one family with the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbam and want peace and brotherhood with all,” the Vice-President said. So far, there has been no instance of India invading foreign countries with the intention of expanding and increasing its borders. India had been striving for world peace from the beginning as there was no expansionist aspiration.

India was moving forward peacefully on the path of democracy, despite the fact that many forms of discrimination, beginning with colour, were continuing in foreign countries. Attempts are being made to divide the people in the name of language and region, he said and urged people to fail such attempts. The Vice-President said that many foreign tourists, including Will Durant from the United States, have come here to learn about India. “Durant visited 10-12 cities in different parts of the country,” he said.

The book is a glimpse into how the British plundered India and destroyed a great civilisation. Will Durant had published his book in 1930, but it has relevance even today, he said. The Vice President suggested that every Indian, especially the youth, should read the book to know the facts. The Vice-President congratulated author Nadel la Anuradha and Alaknanda Publisher Ashok for giving such an excellent book to Telugu readers.

CD on Jagannathashtakam

The Vice-President released a CD on ‘Jagannathashtakam’, containing the spiritual songs praising the glory of Lord Jagannath and highlighting Jagannath philosophy, brought out by Prasenjit Harichandan, Chairman of spiritual organisation Divine Capsule. Prasenjit is the son of Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkaiah Naidu said the ‘Jagannath Philosophy’ is a synthesis of all different cultural trends and religious ideologies of our country. “The Jagannath culture does not discriminate against devotees on the basis of caste, creed or religion and that is the reason for its popularity across the world. In the present-day situation of increasing materialism and social tensions across the world, promoting spirituality is the need of the hour,” the V-P said and stressed the need to carry forward the spiritual heritage of our country.

The Vice President recalled that the ‘Jagannathashtakam’ was rendered by Jagadguru Adi Sankaracharya, in praise of Lord Jagannath, during his visit to Puri. He complimented Prasenjit Harichandan, singer Suresh Wadekar and music director Jagyan Dash for their efforts in bringing out the CD. Prasenjit said he was able to bring out the CD with the divine support of Lord Jagannath. Listening to these songs would enlighten people and provide inner peace and happiness. Several eminent persons from Odisha participated in the programme.