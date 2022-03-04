Active Covid cases down to 1,543 as 236 more recover

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh registered 122 fresh cases of Covid-19, 236 recoveries and no deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday. According to the latest bulletin, the active cases came down to 1,543. The total positives touched 23,18,176, recoveries 23,01,904 and deaths 14,729.

The latest media bulletin issued by the State command control room said West Godavari reported the highest of 23 infections while seven districts reported less than 10 new infections each. Vizianagaram was the only district which did not report even a single infection on Thursday.The four Rayalaseema districts reported 41 new infections while three north coastal districts logged 13 new cases.