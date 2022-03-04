STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Active Covid cases down to 1,543 as 236 more recover

The four Rayalaseema districts reported 41 new infections while three north coastal districts logged 13 new cases.

Published: 04th March 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, Third wave

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh registered 122 fresh cases of Covid-19, 236 recoveries and no deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday. According to the latest bulletin, the active cases came down to 1,543. The total positives touched 23,18,176, recoveries 23,01,904 and deaths 14,729. 

The latest media bulletin issued by the State command control room said West Godavari reported the highest of 23 infections while seven districts reported less than 10 new infections each. Vizianagaram was the only district which did not report even a single infection on Thursday.The four Rayalaseema districts reported 41 new infections while three north coastal districts logged 13 new cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
recoveries Covid-19 infections
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp