Agitating Amaravati farmers break into celebration mode 

Those in protest camps in the Amaravati villages raised slogans and distributed sweets.

Published: 04th March 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers celebrate in Amaravati on Thursday after the High Court judgment I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers of Amaravati, who are on a warpath for 807 days demanding Amaravati as the one and only capital of the State, were on cloud nine after the AP High Court delivered a favourable verdict asking the State government to take up the development works of Amaravati as per the master plan.The agitating farmers gathered outside the High Court and raised ‘Jai Amaravati’ and ‘Jai Andhra Pradesh’ slogans soon after the pronouncement of the judgment. Those in protest camps in the Amaravati villages raised slogans and distributed sweets.

Hailing the verdict, the farmers thanked the judges and advised the State government to obey the directions of the High Court and  implement its directions without any delay. Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi convenor A Siva Reddy welcomed the High Court verdict and appealed to the government to abide by the judgement and take up development works in Amaravati. Apart from directing the government to develop the capital as per the master plan and handover returnable plots to farmers, he said the court maintained that it will monitor every development activity. 

