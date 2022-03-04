STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Competition inevitable in society: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While addressing trainees of pursuing vocational courses at Vijayawada Swarnabharat Trust, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu noted, “Competition is inevitable in all spheres of society. Success is possible by acquiring expertise in respective spheres, with discipline and hard work.” 

The Vice-President on Thursday presented certificates to the students after the programme. Naidu urged the youngsters to not rely solely on governments for employment. He added that there are many opportunities in various fields and called on the private sector and NGOs to strive to not only provide the youth with a job but also by offering them skill development and enabling them to stand on their own through self-employment. 

Naidu appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on empowering India’s unique youth force to lead in the construction of Navbharat. The V-P added that youth development was being given a big boost through the Skill India programme. “The initiative to set up a special ministry for this is commendable,” Naidu said. 

He suggested that the youth should be inspired by the lives of the nobles and should treat others in the society with empathy by adopting high values. Emphasising the need to preserve Indian culture, the Vice-President suggested the youth to return to their roots by focusing on a healthy diet, exercise and a healthy lifestyle. He further stressed that youth should play a key role in building a non-discriminatory India. 

Before the event, Venkaiah Naidu witnessed the dance performance of Elchuri Snehasharma, an amateur dancer from Vijayawada. She performed Sri Vignarajam Bhaje, Tripura massacre and the Kaliya massacre which were very pleasing. The event was attended by Swarna Bharat Trust Chairman Dr Kamineni Srinivas, trustees, trainees and others.

