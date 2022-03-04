Depression may trigger rains in southern districts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Isolated parts of southern Andhra Pradesh are expected to receive heavy rains on Saturday under the influence of a depression in the Bay of Bengal. Light to moderate rains are expected in different areas of Rayalaseema from Friday.

The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-north westwards with a speed of about 19 kmph during the last six hours and, at 5:30 pm on Thursday, it lay centred over the same region about 270 km south-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 610 km south southeast of Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu), 650 km south-southeast of Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) and about 730 km south-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu). It is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 24 hours, and move north-northwestwards.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the districts of Nellore & Chittoor; thunderstorm and lightning are likely at one or two places over the districts of Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool on Saturday. Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at a few places over the south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema is likely from Friday to Sunday.

Squally winds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph are likely to prevail over the southwest and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal, along and off north TN, Puducherry and South AP coasts on March 4 and 5.