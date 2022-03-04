STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Depression may trigger rains in southern districts

Isolated parts of southern Andhra Pradesh are expected to receive heavy rains on Saturday under the influence of a depression in the Bay of Bengal.

Published: 04th March 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Isolated parts of southern Andhra Pradesh are expected to receive heavy rains on Saturday under the influence of a depression in the Bay of Bengal. Light to moderate rains are expected in different areas of Rayalaseema from Friday.

The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-north westwards with a speed of about 19 kmph during the last six hours and, at 5:30 pm on Thursday, it lay centred over the same region about 270 km south-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 610 km south southeast of Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu), 650 km south-southeast of Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) and about 730 km south-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu). It is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 24 hours, and move north-northwestwards.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the districts of Nellore & Chittoor; thunderstorm and lightning are likely at one or two places over the districts of Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool on Saturday. Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at a few places over the south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema is likely from Friday to Sunday.

Squally winds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph are likely to prevail over the southwest and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal, along and off north TN, Puducherry and South AP coasts on March 4 and 5. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
depression in the Bay of Bengal heavy rains
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp