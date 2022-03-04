Intermediate exams from April 22 to May 12

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Intermediate first and second year examinations will be held in the State from April 22 to May 12, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said.The minister said the revised schedule for Intermediate examinations was after the National Testing Agency (NTA), Delhi finalised the JEE schedule for admissions in IITs for the coming academic year.

Speaking to the media at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday, Suresh said that the JEE examinations are scheduled to be held from April 16 to 21. The revised schedule of the Intermediate examinations has been finalised to avoid causing any inconvenience to the students appearing for those examinations from the State.

As per the revised schedule, the Intermediate first year examinations will be held from April 22 to May 11 and the second year examinations from April 23 to May 12. The practical exams for science students will be held in two sessions every day from March 11 to 31 (from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm, including Sundays).

Similarly, the Ethics and Human Values examination will be held on March 7 from 10 am to 1 pm. Environmental Education Examination will be held on March 9 from 10 am to 1 pm. Intermediate Board secretary M Seshagiri Babu said about 10 lakh students are appearing for the Intermediate first and second year examinations this year. He also said theory tests were being conducted in 1,400 centres and practical tests in 975 centres. The govt will arrange a few more centres, if needed.