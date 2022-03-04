STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Issue of capital State’s prerogative as clarified by Centre: Minister Botcha

On the issue of allotment of developed plots in three months as per the High Court verdict, Botcha asked is it possible.

Published: 04th March 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana has reiterated that decentralisation is the policy of the YSRC government and it is fully committed to balanced regional development.

Addressing mediapersons after a review meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the Andhra Pradesh High Court verdict on Amaravati on Thursday, he said the issue of capital of a State is a prerogative of the State government and the same was clarified by the Central government in Parliament a couple of times. 

The minister said development of the capital city is a matter concerning the entire five crore population of the State and the government is taking the opinion of each and everyone. “Capital does not mean land or interests of a particular community. It should be acceptable to all and sentiments of everyone should be taken into consideration. Our government is doing the same,” he asserted. 

Stressing the need for decentralised development of the State for regional balance, he questioned why the previous regime had failed to respect the recommendations of Sivaramakrishnan Committee on the capital city. 

On the issue of Capital Region Development Authority and development of lands, Botcha said when the CRDA Act is in force, all  its provisions will naturally be implemented. “We have never said we will not implement it. Returnable plots will be given to farmers. Development of roads will happen,” he averred.  

On the issue of allotment of developed plots in three months as per the High Court verdict, Botcha asked is it possible. Money, time and other factors need to be considered, he said. Asked if the State government will go for an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court verdict on Amaravati, the minister said it is still being discussed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Botcha Satyanarayana decentralisation regional development
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp