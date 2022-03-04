Issue of capital State’s prerogative as clarified by Centre: Minister Botcha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana has reiterated that decentralisation is the policy of the YSRC government and it is fully committed to balanced regional development.

Addressing mediapersons after a review meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the Andhra Pradesh High Court verdict on Amaravati on Thursday, he said the issue of capital of a State is a prerogative of the State government and the same was clarified by the Central government in Parliament a couple of times.

The minister said development of the capital city is a matter concerning the entire five crore population of the State and the government is taking the opinion of each and everyone. “Capital does not mean land or interests of a particular community. It should be acceptable to all and sentiments of everyone should be taken into consideration. Our government is doing the same,” he asserted.

Stressing the need for decentralised development of the State for regional balance, he questioned why the previous regime had failed to respect the recommendations of Sivaramakrishnan Committee on the capital city.

On the issue of Capital Region Development Authority and development of lands, Botcha said when the CRDA Act is in force, all its provisions will naturally be implemented. “We have never said we will not implement it. Returnable plots will be given to farmers. Development of roads will happen,” he averred.

On the issue of allotment of developed plots in three months as per the High Court verdict, Botcha asked is it possible. Money, time and other factors need to be considered, he said. Asked if the State government will go for an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court verdict on Amaravati, the minister said it is still being discussed.