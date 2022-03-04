STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Verdict leaves Rayalaseema disappointed

The Andhra Pradesh High Court verdict on Amaravati has left Rayalaseema leaders supporting decentralised development of the state and three capitals proposal a disappointed lot.  

Rayalaseema

For representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court verdict on Amaravati has left Rayalaseema leaders supporting decentralised development of the state and three capitals proposal a disappointed lot.  They said the verdict has poured cold water on the aspirations of the region.Speaking to TNIE,  Ch Chandrasekhar Reddy, Rayalaseema Karmika Karshaka Samithi president and a trade union leader, called the verdict unfortunate and said the interests of Rayalaseema and Uttarandhara, two backward regions, were ignored again. 

The trade union leader also expressed dismay over the court’s ruling that the State Legislative Assembly lacks competence to decide on the State capital, and sought to know if not the Assembly, which is elected by the people of the State, who is competent to enact laws. Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum convener M Purushotham Reddy said the State should file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court verdict. “Why the observation of experts like Siavaramakrishnan with regard to Amaravati is being ignored. A capital is not just a matter of a few thousands or a particular region, but is a matter concerning people of the entire State,” he said. 

He wanted the government not to ignore the interests of Rayalaseema region, else there is a likelihood of people getting disheartened and disenchanted questioning their very existence in the state.  Another leader from Rayalaseema region, Bojja Dasaratha Ramireddy, said he will not comment on the merits or demerits of the court verdict, but can say people of Rayalaseema are feeling let down.  He questioned those political leaders celebrating the verdict and stating that it is victory of five crore people of the state. Are people of Rayalaseema not part of the state? he asked.

“For years, we feel neglected with regard to water, development as agreed in the Sribagh pact and opportunities. Any steps being taken to rectify the earlier lapses are being obstructed. If it continues, people will question what they are gaining by being part of AP,” he said. 

