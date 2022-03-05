3 capitals only mean dencentralisation, not shifting from Amaravati: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that decentralised development is the policy of the YSRC regime, government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday lambasted TDP chief and party cadre for celebrating the High Court verdict “in the most unprincipled manner”.

Addressing mediapersons on Friday, Sajjala said: “As expected, the yellow party has resorted to Goebbels propaganda. Wonder if all those putting on green clothes are farmers. There were no farmers among those who celebrated the verdict yesterday (Thursday).”

“Unlike the previous regime, ours is not into real estate or a virtual project and we do not have any intention to corner a major chunk of lakhs of investments on the so-called ‘capital’ project. No government, particularly in a State like ours, which suffered post-bifurcation, can bear the burden of lakhs of crores of rupees for the development of one city,” he said.

Sajjala said the party and its leader Jagan respect the law, and the judiciary, which is above the common man, was pointing out flaws and mistakes.“Our only aim is comprehensive development of all regions, hence we took up decentralisation on the way. Three capitals does not mean shifting of capital from Amararati, but only dividing the administration,” he said.

He criticised the TDP for leaving the Assembly and secretariat construction incomplete, as the two facilities did not even have proper road connectivity. He accused the TDP of planning to exclude the poor from the capital city.

The YSRC leader said out of 34,385 acres, 30,913 acres are patta lands belonging to 28,526 farmers. Of them, 1,133 own more than 10,000 acres.Further, 10,050 of those farmers had sold their lands even before the CRDA started pooling lands, he added. “Most of those who purchased lands are benamis of Chandrababu Naidu, whose government was into real estate.”