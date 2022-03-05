STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

3 capitals only mean dencentralisation, not shifting from Amaravati: Sajjala

Sajjala said the party and its leader Jagan respect the law, and the judiciary, which is above the common man, was pointing out flaws and mistakes.  

Published: 05th March 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that decentralised development is the policy of the YSRC regime, government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday lambasted TDP chief and party cadre for celebrating the High Court verdict “in the most unprincipled manner”. 

Addressing mediapersons on Friday, Sajjala said: “As expected, the yellow party has resorted to Goebbels propaganda. Wonder if all those putting on green clothes are farmers. There were no farmers among those who celebrated the verdict yesterday (Thursday).”

“Unlike the previous regime, ours is not into real estate or a virtual project and we do not have any intention to corner a major chunk of lakhs of investments on the so-called ‘capital’ project. No government, particularly in a State like ours, which suffered post-bifurcation, can bear the burden of lakhs of crores of rupees for the development of one city,” he said. 

Sajjala said the party and its leader Jagan respect the law, and the judiciary, which is above the common man, was pointing out flaws and mistakes.“Our only aim is comprehensive development of all regions, hence we took up decentralisation on the way. Three capitals does not mean shifting of capital from Amararati, but only dividing the administration,” he said. 

He criticised the TDP for leaving the Assembly and secretariat construction incomplete, as the two facilities did not even have proper road connectivity. He accused the TDP of planning to exclude the poor from the capital city.  

The YSRC leader said out of 34,385 acres, 30,913 acres are patta lands belonging to 28,526 farmers. Of them, 1,133 own more than 10,000 acres.Further, 10,050 of those farmers had sold their lands even before the CRDA started pooling lands, he added. “Most of those who purchased lands are benamis of Chandrababu Naidu, whose government was into real estate.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy TDP YSRC decentralised development
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp