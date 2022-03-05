Active Covid caseload goes down to 1,341

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of new Covid-19 cases continued to decline in Andhra Pradesh. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, the State reported 86 infections from 14,788 sample tests, taking the tally to 23,18,262. The active cases came down to 1,341.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday evening, Guntur district reported the highest of 17 new cases, followed by 15 in West Godavari, 12 each in Prakasam and Visakahapatnam. Only these four districts reported the new cases in double digits.

The remaining nine districts reported new cases in single digits with Kurnool and Vizianagaram reporting a single case each. Anantapur, Chittoor and Srikakulam districts logged two cases each. The State recorded 288 recoveries, taking the cumulative to 13,02,192. Not a single death was reported in the 24 hours span.