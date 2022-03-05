STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cadres determine party strength, says Vijaya Sai

A meeting of YSRC frontal organisations was held on Friday under the chairmanship of party general secretary V Viaja Sai Reddy. 

Published: 05th March 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP and national general secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP and national general secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy (Photo | @vijayasaireddyofficial Verified/Instagram)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A meeting of YSRC frontal organisations was held on Friday under the chairmanship of party general secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, the Rajya Sabha member asserted that the party’s popularity in the State has only increased further due to the plethora of welfare programmes being implemented by the government. 

“Without a cadre, there is no party and efforts of the cadre determine the strength and popularity of any political party,” Vijaya Sai said, and asked the organisations to ensure that welfare programmes reached the intended and no eligible was left out. He said 56 corporations show Jagan’s commitment to BC welfare and other communities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijaya Sai Reddy YSRC
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp