Cadres determine party strength, says Vijaya Sai

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A meeting of YSRC frontal organisations was held on Friday under the chairmanship of party general secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, the Rajya Sabha member asserted that the party’s popularity in the State has only increased further due to the plethora of welfare programmes being implemented by the government.

“Without a cadre, there is no party and efforts of the cadre determine the strength and popularity of any political party,” Vijaya Sai said, and asked the organisations to ensure that welfare programmes reached the intended and no eligible was left out. He said 56 corporations show Jagan’s commitment to BC welfare and other communities.