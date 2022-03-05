STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Curtains come down on MILAN sea phase

The schedule included weapon firings, seamanship evolutions, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises, and cross deck helicopter landings.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The sea phase of multilateral naval exercise MILAN-2022, which began on March 1, drew to a close on Friday. As many as 26 ships, 21 aircraft and a submarine participated in the exercise. A series of advanced and complex exercises in all three dimensions of maritime operations were conducted in the four-day event, with the aim to enhance compatibility, inter-operability, mutual understanding and maritime cooperation among the partner navies.The closing ceremony of 11th edition of MILAN 22 was held in a unique format with commanding officers of participating ships arriving by helicopters and boats onboard INS Jalashwa at anchorage. 

Six foreign ships attended the closing ceremony virtually. The ceremony was presided over by Flag Officer Commanding Eastern FleetRear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, and it included a debrief of the exercises conducted at sea. Commanding Officers of participating countries expressed their appreciation for the well-conducted harbour and sea phase of the naval exercise. The schedule included weapon firings, seamanship evolutions, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises, and cross deck helicopter landings.

