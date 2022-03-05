GMC launches ‘Sports for Health’ drive

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Municipal Corporation has decided to launch a campaign called ‘Sports for Health’ to increase awareness on sports and health among the citizens and to encourage them to maintain a healthy lifestyle. As part of the campaign, a cycling programme will be held for citizens on Sunday, said GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu. The Mayor said just like efforts are being made to achieve Clean and Green Guntur, awareness on sports and a healthy lifestyle will also be increased with a goal to achieve ‘Healthy Guntur’,

GMC chief Nishant Kumar noted that inculcating sports in daily routine is beneficial not just for physical fitness but also for mental health. Stating that there are as many as 14 municipal corporation high schools in the city, Kumar said a special drive will be conducted to identify the students’ interests in sports and then provide them with the required training. MLC Lella Appireddy, MLAs Musthafa, Maddali Giri inaugurated the ‘Sports for Health’ posters. GMC officials, corporators were also present.