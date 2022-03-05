Governor bats for tech in farming

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To keep pace with the growing demands of food security, technology development and adoption should be at a faster rate and Indian agriculture needs to adopt digital technologies that have potential to offer out of the box solutions and ideas, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said.

Delivering the 51st convocation address of the Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University on Friday, the university chancellor said farmers can reap more economic benefits with smart technologies and smart decisions. He advised the students to visit agricultural fields and interact with the farmers to understand their difficulties.