Handloom products from 17 states at expo

In the fortnight-long exhibition, handloom makers from as many as 17 states including Andhra Pradesh will display their products for sale.

Published: 05th March 2022

An artisan demonstrates the procedure of weaving at the National Handloom Expo underway at A Plus Convention Centre in Vijayawada | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Handloom Exhibition-2022, which is jointly being organised by AP Handlooms and Textiles Department, Development Commissioner for Handlooms (GoI) and AP Artisans Welfare Association, commenced in the city on Friday.

Krishna Zilla Parishad Chairperson Uppala Harika along with Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu inaugurated the exhibition at A Plus Convention Centre.In the fortnight-long exhibition, handloom makers from as many as 17 states including Andhra Pradesh will display their products for sale.

Apart from AP, artisans from Telangana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Puducherry, Haryana, Bihar, Kerala and Karnataka will exhibit and sell their products.

Calling upon the people to promote handloom products, Harika and Vishnu pointed out that the State government has extended Rs 576 crore as financial assistance to 2.40 lakh weaver families under ‘Nethanna Nestham’ and also implemented several welfare schemes to aid them.

Handlooms and Textiles Department joint director M Nageswara Rao noted that the expo had as many as 109 stalls. He added the exhibition will be open for the public from 11 am to 9 pm till March 18 and appealed to the people to visit and purchase the products to encourage the weavers.

