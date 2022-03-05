STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC refuses to stay GO on land for housing

Published: 05th March 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday refused to issue an interim stay on a government order issued on December 6 last year for allocating 5 per cent land in private layouts across the State for YSR Jagananna housing project for the poor.

Hearing a writ petition filed by Medikonduri Lakshmi Sakuntala Devi, managing partner of Visakhapatnam-based Prakruti Avenues, challenging the GO and urging the court to declare it ‘anti-constitutional’, the HC division bench said it would respond after pursuing the counter filed by the government.The bench directed the government to file a counter with full details in the case and issued a notice to the Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration. 

Ex-ACB DG appears in HC

Senior IPS officer and former ACB DG P Seetharama njaneyulu, who appeared before the High Court on Friday, submitted that the investigation into the allegations against SLV Educational Society located in Prakasam district has been completed.

