HC refuses to stay GO on land for housing

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday refused to issue an interim stay on a government order issued on December 6 last year for allocating 5 per cent land in private layouts across the State for YSR Jagananna housing project for the poor.

Hearing a writ petition filed by Medikonduri Lakshmi Sakuntala Devi, managing partner of Visakhapatnam-based Prakruti Avenues, challenging the GO and urging the court to declare it ‘anti-constitutional’, the HC division bench said it would respond after pursuing the counter filed by the government.The bench directed the government to file a counter with full details in the case and issued a notice to the Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration.

Ex-ACB DG appears in HC

Senior IPS officer and former ACB DG P Seetharama njaneyulu, who appeared before the High Court on Friday, submitted that the investigation into the allegations against SLV Educational Society located in Prakasam district has been completed.