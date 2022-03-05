NEP will have impact in every walk of life, says Guv at YVU convocation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KADAPA: The National Education Policy-2020 is bound to have a profound impact on the educational scenario as well as in every walk of life, said Governor Biswa bhusan Harichandan. Delivering the 9th and 10th convocation address of the Yogi Vemana University on Friday today, Harichandan, who is also the Chancellor of the university, said that universities must devise its curriculum by ensuing accessibility of electives, value-added courses, and resources for skill development in tune with the NEP.

Expressing concern over the gross enrolment ratio in the higher educational institutions in the country he expressed satisfaction over the fact that enrolment in Yogi Vemana University is better when compared with the other newly established universities.Complimenting on the social outreach programmes conducted by the university during the Covid pandemic and the recent floods, he said that these programmes bear testimony to the social commitment of the university.

Expressing satisfaction over the research-oriented courses in the university he congratulated the staff, who have applied patents for their research findings.He congratulated the university for standing among the top 150 institutions in the NIRF rankings and catering to the needs of the student and research communities.

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the welfare measures launched by the government brought new hopes for the students in terms of financial support as well as encouragement to pursue their education.