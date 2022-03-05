RTC bus driver saves many lives despite heart attack

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Despite suffering a heart-attack while driving, the driver of an APSRTC hired bus maneuvered to ensure that no harm came to the passengers. He died before he could be taken to a hospital.The incident took place near Agarala village in Chandragiri mandal of Chittoor district on Friday. According to reports reaching here, B Ravi who hailed Srikalahasti was driving the bus to Punganur from Tirupati in the afternoon when he had the attack.

Even with the pain, Ravi was able to steer the bus off the road and avoided a major accident. As the bus came to a halt, some of the passengers rushed to the driver only to find that he had collapsed.“After sensing that his condition was worsening and there was a danger to people’s lives, Ravi managed to park the bus on a side of the Puthalapattu-Naidupeta highway near Agarala, and saved us,” a passenger said. The police registered a case of suspicious death.