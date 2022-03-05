STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tanuku girl reunites with overwhelmed parents

On the other hand, Manasa Singh, the daughter of Bhimadolu sarpanch Sunitha Singh, has safely reached Budapest.

Published: 05th March 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Abhigna (centre) with her family in Tanuku, West Godavari on Friday I Express

By KV Sailendra
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: After spending several days in mental agony, Abhigna, a fourth-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National University in war-torn Ukraine, reached her home in Tanuku in West Godavari district on Friday morning, bringing much relief to her family members.

Abhigna said she travelled for hours to reach Hungary and boarded a flight to India in Budapest. “Once normalcy returns, we will think about the future,”  she said. “There was a heavy rush of people at the border. We received help from the Indian Embassy there. After completing formalities, we were taken to Budapest. I was overwhelmed when I met my parents.”  

Meanwhile, Saripalli Tulasi, 20, who is a second-year student at Zaporizhzhia State Medical University, reached Mumbai from Budapest on Friday afternoon. She thanked the Indian Embassy and her college administration for extending support to the stranded students.

Speaking to TNIE, her maternal uncle B Nagaraju, who belongs to Tanuku, said he rejoiced after hearing her niece’s voice from Mumbai.She had to travel for more than 28 hours to reach the Hungary border and further travelled eight hours to reach Budapest, he said and added that Tulasi is expected to reach Tanuku by Saturday morning.On the other hand, Manasa Singh, the daughter of Bhimadolu sarpanch Sunitha Singh, has safely reached Budapest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MBBS student Kharkiv National University
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp