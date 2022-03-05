Tanuku girl reunites with overwhelmed parents

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: After spending several days in mental agony, Abhigna, a fourth-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National University in war-torn Ukraine, reached her home in Tanuku in West Godavari district on Friday morning, bringing much relief to her family members.

Abhigna said she travelled for hours to reach Hungary and boarded a flight to India in Budapest. “Once normalcy returns, we will think about the future,” she said. “There was a heavy rush of people at the border. We received help from the Indian Embassy there. After completing formalities, we were taken to Budapest. I was overwhelmed when I met my parents.”

Meanwhile, Saripalli Tulasi, 20, who is a second-year student at Zaporizhzhia State Medical University, reached Mumbai from Budapest on Friday afternoon. She thanked the Indian Embassy and her college administration for extending support to the stranded students.

Speaking to TNIE, her maternal uncle B Nagaraju, who belongs to Tanuku, said he rejoiced after hearing her niece’s voice from Mumbai.She had to travel for more than 28 hours to reach the Hungary border and further travelled eight hours to reach Budapest, he said and added that Tulasi is expected to reach Tanuku by Saturday morning.On the other hand, Manasa Singh, the daughter of Bhimadolu sarpanch Sunitha Singh, has safely reached Budapest.