YSRC tarnishing capital image on caste lines: TDP

The opposition leaders also said there was a greater conspiracy in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. 

Published: 05th March 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for ‘betraying’ farmers in the State over the past three years. Naidu said Jagan damaged the prospects of Andhra Pradesh in every sector by adopting an egotistical and arrogant policy. “Agriculture and irrigation are in a severe crisis because of the ruling party’s ruthless policies,” he alleged.

Addressing a Telugu Rythu (farmers’ wing of the TDP) workshop held at Hanuman Junction in Krishna district on Friday, Naidu accused the Chief Minister of doing injustice to farmers, tenant farmers and farm workers.On the Polavaram project, he observed that it was like a boon for the farmers in the State, but the government had totally neglected it. “Had TDP returned to power in 2019, it would’ve completed Polavaram by June 2020, itself,” he claimed. 

“Over Rs 70,000 crore works would’ve been taken up in the five years from 2019, to complete all projects and canal works to ensure water supply to every acre of land.”The TDP chief termed the ruling party leaders “maligning the Amaravati capital image along caste lines” as atrocious. “No other State government in the country will resort to such cheap campaigns to ruin its own projects. Out of inexperience and egoistical negligence, Jagan is destroying the State in all possible ways,” the former CM alleged.

He accused the government of humiliating Amaravati farmers like Draupadi in Mahabharata, and recalled a statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s who had said Parliament would support Amaravati.The opposition leaders also said there was a greater conspiracy in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. 

