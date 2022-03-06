STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

363 Andhra students reach home from war-hit Ukraine: Task Force chief

According to the data from the Ministry of External Affairs and Telugu associations in European countries, 378 students from Andhra Pradesh have been identified in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.

Published: 06th March 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Indians wait for transport as refugees from many countries, mostly students of Ukrainian universities arrive at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

Indians wait for transport as refugees from many countries, mostly students of Ukrainian universities arrive at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 363 students from Andhra Pradesh, studying medicine and other courses at different universities in Ukraine, have returned to their respective hometowns safely, said MT Krishna Babu, senior IAS officer heading the Task Force constituted to oversee the arrangements for bringing back the stranded students from the war-hit country.

Addressing mediapersons, Krishna Babu said quoting database compiled from different sources that they have identified 770 students from Andhra Pradesh and another 100 to 150 students could be still there in the east European country.

According to the data from the Ministry of External Affairs and Telugu associations in European countries, 378 students from Andhra Pradesh have been identified in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia. Of them, 150 have returned home and most of the remaining were reportedly heading towards borders.  All of them were likely to reach the border in the next couple of days. 

Krishna Babu said the Government of India has now been operating more flights to evacuate Indians from Ukraine since March 3 and on average, 16 to 17 flights were being operated daily and the majority of Indians were expected to be evacuated by March 9. 

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the evacuation process would continue till the last Indian student was evacuated from the war-hit country. 

“As of date, there are around 2,000 Indians who have crossed the Hungarian border and another 2,000 would soon cross the border. The same was the situation at Ukraine’s borders with other neighbouring countries,” he said.

“Those who reached the border earlier were provided accommodation and those who reaching thereafter were airlifted due to limited accommodation. This has caused a delay in airlifting those who had reached earlier. In coming days, all would be airlifted,” the Task Force chief added.  Around 1,100 of the 2,000 Indians, who had crossed over to Hungary would be airlifted on Saturday night. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia war on Ukraine Indian students stuck in Ukraine Andhra Pradesh tudents in Ukraine Indian students evacuation
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp