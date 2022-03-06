Capital row: House to debate powers of legislature

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly commencing Monday, is set to witness a debate on the powers of the legislature in the wake of the recent judgment of the AP High Court on a batch of petitions challenging the repeal of the Capital Region Development Authority Act and the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, referred as the three-capital bill.

Government Whip G Srikanth Reddy gave a clear hint in this regard after a meeting with Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and Legislative Council Chairman K Moshen Raju on Saturday.

Delivering its verdict on a batch of 60-odd petitions filed by Amaravati farmers, the High Court made certain observations on the competence of the state legislature to enact a law for shifting the organs of legislature, executive and judiciary.

MLA seeks special session to discuss the power of legislature

The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, relying on various earlier judgments, said, “It can safely be held that the establishment of three organs of the state, i.e. legislature, executive and judiciary, is part and parcel of “supplemental, incidental or consequential provisions” employed in Article 4 of the Constitution of India and Parliament alone is competent to undertake such an exercise, but not the state legislature.’’

The bench further stated that the AP legislature has no competence to enact a law for shifting the three organs. Another observation that the High Court made in its verdict is that the state is proceeding to set up multiple capitals even after scrapping the bills it introduced. The bench opined that the decision (on decentralisation) is imminent and delivered its judgment even after the bills were withdrawn by the state government.

In a related development, former minister and Srikakulam YSRC MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao wrote a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to convene a special Assembly session to debate on the ‘Doctrine of Separation of Powers’.

He said the High Court verdict on the competence of legislature and policy-making power of the government raised serious concern on the existence and relevance of legislature and executive as constitutional institutions.

“You are aware that the legislature is empowered to make laws on the subjects in state and concurrent lists. It is understood that the real law-making power is with the Legislative Assembly. The powers and functions of the legislature clearly reveal that it enjoys a powerful position in the state as provided by the Constitution of India,’’ the MLA said.

Referring to the High Court declaring that the AP state legislature has no competence to enact a law to change the capital, or trifurcate it and also opining that the change of government is not a ground to change of policy, Prasada Rao said, “Irrespective of the subject on which this judgment was delivered, my concern is for the ‘Doctrine of Separation of Powers’ enshrined in our Constitution balancing powers among the legislature, executive and judiciary to achieve the Constitutional goals.”

TDP MLAs to attend session

The Opposition Telugu Desam, barring its chief N Chandrababu Naidu, will attend the budget session of the AP Assembly, scheduled to commence on Monday

Government releases pay panel report

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Saturday released the report of the 11th Pay Revision Commission of AP 2020. The pay commission headed by retired IAS officer Ashutosh Mishra recommended a fitment of 27% for staff. The government had announced 23% fitment