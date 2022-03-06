‘Go organic’ mantra brings profits to Nellore farmers in time of Covid-19

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way people think about food. Now, people are more particular in following a healthy diet and this has pushed up the demand for organic products. Observing the trend, a few farmers in Nellore have set up stalls in the urban areas to market organic products.

Organic products on display at a retail

store in Nellore city | Express

An estimated two lakh people purchase vegetables from Anam Chenchu Subba Reddy (ACSR) and other markets in Nellore city on a daily basis. Only 5 per cent of them used to buy organic products. Now, the situation has changed and around 10 per cent of people buy organic food products, including vegetables and millets, say traders.

With the organic products becoming more popular, a few traders are approaching farmers, who have been cultivating crops by natural farming methods, and purchasing the products to sell them in their retail shops. A few traders have even opened dedicated stalls for selling organic vegetables. The cost of natural farming is slightly high compared to normal farming due to limited availability of natural fertilisers. As a result, the price of organic products are around 20 per cent more.

For instance, a kg of normal rice is available in the market at Rs 50, but the organic rice costs Rs 55. “A few customers are asking for organic rice, pulses and vegetables for special occasions at home. Organic dairy products and masala powders are also in good demand,” said K Sukumar, a trader who runs an organic outlet in Nellore city.

A group of Nellore farmers, who have teamed up under the banner ‘Simhapuri Sendriya Utpathula Sangham’, has been supplying organic vegetables and other food products to customers. The farmers directly send products to consumers after getting orders.

“We have started using naturally grown vegetables after the outbreak of Covid. Now, we are using only organic masalas and dairy products for daily use. Consumption of organic products keeps us healthy and fit,” said N Krishnaiah, a retired bank employee.

