STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Go organic’ mantra brings profits to Nellore farmers in time of Covid-19

A group of Nellore farmers, who have teamed up under the banner ‘Simhapuri Sendriya Utpathula Sangham’, has been supplying organic vegetables and other food products to customers.

Published: 06th March 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Organic vegetables, Organic food, food basket

Representational Image

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way people think about food. Now, people are more particular in following a healthy diet and this has pushed up the demand for organic products. Observing the trend, a few farmers in Nellore have set up stalls in the urban areas to market organic products. 

Organic products on display at a retail
store in Nellore city | Express

An estimated two lakh people purchase vegetables from Anam Chenchu Subba Reddy (ACSR) and other markets in Nellore city on a daily basis. Only 5 per cent of them used to buy organic products. Now, the situation has changed and around 10 per cent of people buy organic food products, including vegetables and millets, say traders. 

With the organic products becoming more popular, a few traders are approaching farmers, who have been cultivating crops by natural farming methods, and purchasing the products to sell them in their retail shops. A few traders have even opened dedicated stalls for selling organic vegetables. The cost of natural farming is slightly high compared to normal farming due to limited availability of natural fertilisers. As a result, the price of organic products are around 20 per cent more. 

For instance, a kg of normal rice is available in the market at Rs 50, but the organic rice costs Rs 55. “A few customers are asking for organic rice, pulses and vegetables for special occasions at home. Organic dairy products and masala powders are also in good demand,” said K Sukumar, a trader who runs an organic outlet in Nellore city. 

A group of Nellore farmers, who have teamed up under the banner ‘Simhapuri Sendriya Utpathula Sangham’, has been supplying organic vegetables and other food products to customers. The farmers directly send products to consumers after getting orders. 

“We have started using naturally grown vegetables after the outbreak of Covid. Now, we are using only organic masalas and dairy products for daily use. Consumption of organic products keeps us healthy and fit,” said N Krishnaiah, a retired bank employee.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Organic produce Covid 19 pandemic Nellore district farmers
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp