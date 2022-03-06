STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh goverment announces Rs 5 lakh to kin of residential school snakebite victim

Doctors say condition of 2 students who are undergoing treatment has improved

Published: 06th March 2022 07:26 AM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. ( File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the kin of Ranjit Kumar, a student of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Residential School in Kurupam, who died after being bitten by a snake. 

He directed the district officials to hand over the compensation to the kin of the student at the earliest and bear the expenses for the treatment of two other students, who are undergoing treatment. 

“As per the Chief Minister’s direction, we will hand over the compensation to the kin of the student in a day or two,” collector A Suryakumari said, in a statement. 

The condition of two students —E Vamsi and V Naveen — who are undergoing treatment at Tirumala hospital, has improved, said doctors. However, they continued to be on ventilator support.  Dr. PSV Ramarao, ICU in-charge of Tirumala Hospital, said, “Snakebite victims Vamsi and Naveen are still in ICU. Their condition is better than Friday. However, it will take another 48 hours to know the exact health status.”    

The funeral of Ranjit Kumar was held at Dalayipeta village in Komarada mandal in the district on Saturday.  Meanwhile, TDP leaders G Sandhya Rani, K Appalanaidu and others visited Tirumala Hospital and inquired about the health condition of the two students. They demand that the government give better compensation to the student’s kin. The trio was bitten by the snake while they were asleep in their hostel room.

