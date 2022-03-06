Andhra Pradesh HC notice to RTC, railways on concession to senior citizens

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has asked the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and Railways whether they had reintroduced concessions to the senior citizens travelling in trains and RTC buses.

The bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by GN Kumar of Srikakulam seeking directions to the RTC and Railway authorities to reintroduce the concessions that were extended to the senior citizens prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. The petitioner’s counsel VVSS Srikanth informed the court that the concessions were withdrawn when the Covid pandemic was at its peak and though it had subsided now, the same was not reintroduced.

Srikanth said the RTC has started giving concessions to the employees and family members of its employees but the same was not extended to senior citizens. The counsel maintained that it is discrimination towards senior citizens.

Intervening, the bench said senior citizens are more prone to get affected by Covid-19 and that was why the concessions were not given so as to minimise their travel.

When the bench was informed that quite a number of senior citizens have travelled during the Covid-19 pandemic, the High Court bench directed the APSRTC and Railway officials to put before it their stand on extending concessions to senior citizens. The matter was posted to March 29 for further hearing.