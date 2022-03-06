Andhra Pradesh HC refuses to stay GO on health department transfers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court refused to issue an interim stay on the orders issued by the state health department lifting the ban on staff transfers.

Hearing the petition filed by PG students from Kurnool Medical College challenging the government order, Justice B Krishnamohan Reddy said a stay cannot be issued without hearing the government side.

Directing the health department to file a counter with full details, he issued notices to the Principal Secretary (Health and Medical), Director of Medical Education and chairman of National Medical Commission. The case hearing was adjourned to March 29.

Petitioner’s counsel G Arun Souri said the transfer of professors, associate and assistant professors will affect the academics of the PG students. Further, the transfer of instructors with whom the students have developed professional intimacy will bring pressure on the students, he said. The judge said the government has the right and power to transfer its employees. He questioned how can the courts intervene in the matter. Further, he questioned why the students are complaining to the court instead of the employees, if they have any grievances due to transfer orders.

The petioners’ counsel argued that the government’s decision is against public interest. The judge advised that if such is the case, then public interest litigation should be filed.

Government pleader said orders were issued as per the new guidelines and argued that students are not eligible to file a petition challenging the orders.