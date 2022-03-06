Peddireddy urges Centre to sanction Rs 3,720 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Informing that Rs 8,690 crore is required for taking up the Jal Jeevan Mission works in six districts of Andhra Pradesh, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said even after exempting the 15th Finance Commission funds and Urban component, Rs 7,440 crore is required for taking up the works.

He urged the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to sanction Rs 3,720 crore as the share of the Centre and that the state will bear the remaining cost. He said that the funds are required because of aquaculture in twin Godavari and Krishna districts and because of fluoride and water scarcity areas in Guntur, Prakasam and Chittoor districts.

Participating in the Jal Jeevan Mission regional conference presided by the Jal Shakthi Minister in Bangalore on Saturday, Peddireddy said that the AP government was taking measures to provide functional household tap connections (FHTCs) to all the residences in the state by 2024.

He said that out of the total 95.16 lakh houses, FHTCs were provided to 50.26 lakh houses. The government is planning to give connections to the remaining 44.90 lakh houses by 2024. He appealed to the Union Minister to sanction funds to AP in 90:10 ratio for Jal Jeevan Mission works on the lines of North East states because of precarious finances of the state. He said the Chief Minister had already written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jal Shakthi Minister to this effect.

Tap water connection to all houses by 2024

