STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Peddireddy urges Centre to sanction Rs 3,720 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission 

The state Rural Development Minister urged the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to sanction Rs 3,720 crore as the share of the Centre and that the state will bear the remaining cost.

Published: 06th March 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Informing that Rs 8,690 crore is required for taking up the Jal Jeevan Mission works in six districts of Andhra Pradesh, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said even after exempting the 15th Finance Commission funds and Urban component, Rs 7,440 crore is required for taking up the works.

He urged the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to sanction Rs 3,720 crore as the share of the Centre and that the state will bear the remaining cost. He said that the funds are required because of aquaculture in twin Godavari and Krishna districts and because of fluoride and water scarcity areas in Guntur, Prakasam and Chittoor districts.

Participating in the Jal Jeevan Mission regional conference presided by the Jal Shakthi Minister in Bangalore on Saturday, Peddireddy said that the AP government was taking measures to provide functional household tap connections (FHTCs) to all the residences in the state by 2024.

He said that out of the total 95.16 lakh houses, FHTCs were provided to 50.26 lakh houses. The government is planning to give connections to the remaining 44.90 lakh houses by 2024. He appealed to the Union Minister to sanction funds to AP in 90:10 ratio for Jal Jeevan Mission works on the lines of North East states because of precarious finances of the state. He said the Chief Minister had already written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jal Shakthi Minister to this effect.

Tap water connection to all houses by 2024 

The Minister said that out of the total 95.16 lakh houses, FHTCs were provided to 50.26 lakh (52.81%). The government is planning to give connections to the remaining 44.90 lakh houses by 2024. AP government was taking measures to provide tap connections to all the residences. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy Andhra Pradesh government Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Jal Jeevan Mission
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp