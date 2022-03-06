Ready answers for queries raised in House, officials told ahead of Andhra Pradesh budget

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the Budget Session of the AP Legislature from Monday, Council Chairman K Moshen Raju and Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram directed the secretaries of all the departments to ensure replies to all the questions raised by the members. They also appealed to the police department to arrange foolproof security arrangements during the Session.

Convening separate meetings with secretaries of various departments and police department officials in the Assembly Committee Hall on Saturday, the Council Chairman and Assembly Speaker reviewed the arrangements.

Stating that answers are yet to be given to the questions raised by the members in the last session, Moshen Raju said that questions related to education and finance department were pending and wanted the officials to provide replies to all the questions this time and suggested that every department appoint a liaison officer for the purpose. Speaking on the occasion, Tammineni said that the people’s focus will be on the session and the officials should realise its importance.

Stating that more answers were pending related to Municipal administration, finance, agriculture, civil supplies and home departments, he asked the officials to focus on clearing the pendency. Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, AP Legislature Secretary P Malakrishnamacharyulu and Secretaries of several departments were present.