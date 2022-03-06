Andhra Pradesh logs below 100 cases for second day in row

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the second consecutive day, the state reported below 100 fresh Covid-19 infections in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday. Not a single death was reported for the fourth consecutive day. The state reported 76 new cases from over 12,000 samples.

Anantapur district reported the highest of 19 new cases. Two districts — Srikakulam and Kurnool — did not report a single new infection. Meanwhile, another 266 patients recovered from the virus. The active caseload came down to 1,151. Only three districts have over 100 active cases with the highest of 412 in East Godavari. The active cases in Kurnool have come down to seven. The overall fatalities remained at 14,729.

