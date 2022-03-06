STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh logs below 100 cases for second day in row

The active caseload in the state came down to 1,151.

Published: 06th March 2022 06:59 AM

Covid test

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the second consecutive day, the state reported below 100 fresh Covid-19 infections in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday. Not a single death was reported for the fourth consecutive day. The state reported 76 new cases from over 12,000 samples.

Anantapur district reported the highest of 19 new cases. Two districts — Srikakulam and Kurnool — did not report a single new infection. Meanwhile, another 266 patients recovered from the virus. The active caseload came down to 1,151. Only three districts have over 100 active cases with the highest of 412 in East Godavari.  The active cases in Kurnool have come down to seven. The overall fatalities remained at 14,729.

Get Covid info

  • WhatsApp Chatbot - Message Hi, Hello, Covid to 8297104104
  • In case you don’t have a smart phone, dial 8297104104 and get Covid related information through IVRS
  • 104 - 24x7 toll free number
  • Download Covid app from https://play.google.com.store/apps/details?id=com.entrolabs.apcovid19
Andhra Pradesh Covid cases Covid 19 Andhra Pradesh Covid 19 active caseload
