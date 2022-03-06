STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP decides to attend budget session of legislature, Naidu to abstain to keep ‘vow’

Except Naidu, all the remaining MLAs and MLCs of the TDP set to attend the session.

Published: 06th March 2022

Andhra Pradesh Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition TDP has decided to attend the Budget Session of the AP Legislature slated to commence on Monday. However, party supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu, who had pledged that he would go to the Assembly only after becoming Chief Minister, will abstain from the Session. Except Naidu, all the remaining MLAs and MLCs will attend the session.

Though a majority of the TDP leaders, during the recently held politburo meeting, wanted boycott of the Session on the grounds that the ruling YSRC was not allowing democratic debates in the House, the TDLP meeting held under the chairmanship of Naidu on Saturday decided to attend both the Assembly and the Council to raise public issues.

Speaking on the occasion, TDLP deputy leader K Atchannaidu, leader of opposition in the Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said it was important to attend the session in the best interests of people.

The TDLP advised the ruling party to get ready for meaningful debates on the “financial bankruptcy, unacccounted massive loans”, YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, Amaravati Capital issue, Polavaram, farmers’ distress, problems of employees, jobless youth and construction workers.

