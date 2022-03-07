5K, 10K runs marks World Obesity Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over a hundred children took part in the World Obesity Day 5K and 10K runs, organised as part of the Sunday Nature Camp by AWARA runners and swimmers.

Flagging off the run, APNGOs Krishna district president A Vidyasagar lauded AWARA’s decade long efforts in river cleansing, promoting physical and emotional fitness, eco-awareness among future citizens of the country through these weekend nature camps.

Trainers Sakuntala, Dhanunjay and teacher Ammaji coordinated the run and the team learning events. Environmentalist and AWARA founder prof Ajay Katragadda stated how these camps evolved from simple ground experience over the decade.

He mentioned a special note of gratitude to philanthropist Gokaraju Gangaraju for extending support to this cause. Interested people can contact the organisers on 9494126812 for participating in the ‘Children in Nature’ campaign, he said.