Andhra Pradesh logs less than 100 Covid cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Once again, the State reported 79 new Covid-19 infections and no fatality on Sunday while the recoveries continued to be higher than the fresh cases. The daily positivity rate is less than one per cent in the State.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 79 new infections emerged from the more than 14,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am. West Godavari logged the highest number of 13 new cases followed by 11 in East Godavari and these are the only two districts that reported fresh infections in double digits.

Srikakulam district did not report a single infection for the second consecutive day while Kurnool reported only one new case. The four Rayalaseema districts accounted for 19 new cases while nine fresh infections were reported from the three north coastal Andhra districts. Another 167 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries to more than 23.02 lakh.