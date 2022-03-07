STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CJI NV Ramana Ramana prays at Tirumala temple, offered vedaseervachanam

Chief Justice NV Ramana and family on Sunday offered prayers at the Tirumala temple.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at the Tirumala temple along with his family on Sunday.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Chief Justice NV Ramana and family on Sunday offered prayers at the Tirumala temple. On his arrival at Maha Dwaram, the CJI was welcomed with traditional isthikaphal and received by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and additional EO AV Dharma Reddy.

After the darshan, he was offered vedaseervachanam followed by presentation of theertha prasadam and the recently-released book on Anjanadri–Hanuman Janmasthalam by the chairman and EO.

Speaking to media persons, the CJI said it is great to know that Sarva Darshan has resumed for pilgrims after almost a gap of two years. “I prayed to Sri Venkateswara Swamy to save the world from Covid-like diseases.” 

He also appreciated the recent initiatives taken by TTD including beautification of Tirumala environs along with hygiene. Later, he had darshan of Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy and offered prayers at Akhilandam too along with his family. Local legislator B Karunakar Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti  and others were present.

