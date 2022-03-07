STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Miscreants enter temple, flee on seeing security guards

The miscreants fled without stealing any property upon seeing a temple priest and security guards approaching. 
 

The miscreants have been booked under the sedition law. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Unidentified persons allegedly attempted to enter Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple near Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam on Saturday night. The miscreants fled without stealing any property upon seeing a temple priest and security guards approaching. 

Executive officer MV Suryakala, who along with devasthanam staff and security personnel visited the temple, said the miscreants tried to enter the temple around 9 pm, and they could not be identified as CC cameras were disconnected for painting works. 

She added four more CC cameras will be installed on the premises, and one more priest was appointed in addition to the existing two. The temple is being monitored by Simhachalam Devasthanam officials.

