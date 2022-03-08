STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 blackbucks found killed in Narayanapuram, probe ordered

The officials believed the poaching to be a work of Karnataka hunters as sharp objects were used in the killings.

Published: 08th March 2022

Blackbucks are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Poachers, believed to be from Karnataka, have killed 11 blackbucks at Narayanapuram in Adoni mandal of Kurnool district. The issue came to light after locals found the animals’ bones and severed heads at agriculture fields on Sunday. Blackbuck is the state animal of Andhra Pradesh.  

Chief conservator of forests (CFO) P Rama Krishna, who performed the preliminary investigation along with DFO Suman Beniwal on Monday, said they were awaiting the postmortem report. Principle Additional Chief Conservator of Forests K Gopinath has also been asked to conduct a thorough enquiry in this matter. He will meet district officials and locals on Tuesday and will enquire with them separately. 

The officials believed the poaching to be a work of Karnataka hunters as sharp objects were used in the killings. “No bullet and weapon evidence were found at the scene,” the CFO added. The poachers fled with the meat and pelts of ten animals, and the carcass of another blackbuck was found. The officials are also searching for the digital footprint or other pieces of evidence of the poachers, the CFP added. 

“The scene of offence is very close to Karnataka and the blackbuck population is high in the area. Many keep moving from Kurnool to Anantapur and the neighbouring Karnataka.” 

