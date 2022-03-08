STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh logs lowest one-day spike in Covid cases in six months

The four Rayalaseema districts accounted for 10 new infections while three north coastal Andhra districts logged just two fresh cases.

Published: 08th March 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The active Covid cases in the State came under 900 with recoveries continuing to be on the higher side when compared to fresh infections. The State reported 61 fresh infections, the lowest in the past six months, and, for the sixth consecutive day, no fresh fatality was reported.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari with 19 fresh infections was the only district that reported the new cases in double digits.

Three districts — Kurnool, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, did not report a single fresh infection while Anantapur and Kadapa districts one each new case.

Only three districts reported more cases when compared to Sunday. The four Rayalaseema districts accounted for 10 new infections while three north coastal Andhra districts logged just two fresh cases.

With more than 230 recoveries, the active cases fell below 900. East Godavari has the highest of 325 active cases. Three districts have more than 100 active cases while only two districts have a caseload of less than 10 each.

