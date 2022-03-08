STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Budget session begins on a stormy note in Amdhra Pradesh assembly

The TDP members were on their feet as soon as Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan rose to address the session.

Published: 08th March 2022

Andhra Pradesh assembly

Andhra Pradesh Assembly (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Budget session of the Andhra Pradesh State Legislature began on a stormy note on Monday with TDP members disrupting the Governor’s address to the joint sitting of the Legislative Assembly and Council. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will present the Budget on March 11. 

The TDP members were on their feet as soon as Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan rose to address the session. They tore the copies of his speech and flung them, shouting, “Governor Go Back.” They accusing him of failing to protect Constitutional institutions. This was the first time that Harichandan addressed the joint sitting of Assembly and Council. He addressed the previous two sessions virtually due to the Covid situation. 

Harichandan, in his address, listed out the government’s various welfare schemes and decentralisation was referred to in passing. “For the last three years, my government has been making relentless efforts in ensuring decentralisation and inclusive governance,’’ he said, adding that the restructuring of districts was a part of the process. 

The session started at 11 am with the Governor’s address and the TDP members shouting slogans. The ruling YSRC members remained seated and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy looked visibly upset over the uproar.

Normalcy returned after the TDP members staged a walkout mid-way. They tried to squat in the Assembly lobbies through which the Governor had to leave after his address, which led to an argument with the marshals, who opposed them. The marshals later escorted the Governor out of the premises.

Later, addressing the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, Chief Minister Reddy took exception to the behaviour of the TDP members. He reportedly chided TDP deputy floor leader K Atchannaidu for disrupting the Governor’s address. 

“It is not right to disrupt the Governor’s address. There was never an instance where the Governor’s address was disrupted,’’ Jagan condemned the opposition. He added that all should respect the Governor, considering his age. “The Governor does not belong either to our party or your’s,” the chief minister reportedly said.

Later, addressing a press conference outside the Assembly, Atchannaidu said his party respected the institution of the Governor, but was left with no choice but to protest now. “Serious constitutional violations were taking place in the State. The Governor did not try to prevent the non-stop attacks of the ruling YSRC on the Constitutional institutions, on the Amaravati Capital, the State Election Commission, misuse of Central funds and so on,’’ he alleged.

Meanwhile, the BAC meeting decided to hold the session till March 25 with 13 to 14 sitting days, tentatively. On Tuesday, Jagan will move a Condolence Motion on the demise of Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. The House will not be in session on March 9 as a mark of respect to the departed.
On March 10, the Assembly will debate the Governor’s address. It will discuss around 25 issues, including decentralisation of development, Polavaram, and other key developments.

