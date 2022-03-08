Disruption in House triggers TDP-YSRC war of words

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The disruption and subsequent boycott of the Governor’s address to the joint session of Assembly and Council by the TDP led to a political slugfest between the ruling and opposition parties, on the first day of the State Assembly on Monday.

Leading the charge from the ruling YSRC, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana condemned the manner in which TDP MLAs and MLCs behaved during the Governor’s speech and emphasised the need to ensure such incidents do not recur. Botcha said their misbehaviour with the Governor on the floor of the House is a clear cut example of their lack of belief in collective decisions to do good to the people of the State.

TDP deputy floor leader K Atchannaidu said their party had total respect for the institution of the Governor but they had no choice but to resort to protest. Atchannaidu said the Governor would have restrained the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime from undermining the CRDA law. The Governor had failed to do his duty and the High Court of Andhra Pradesh has clarified that the State government has no authority to change the Capital.

Everybody knew how the three-capital bill was brought in a totally unconstitutional and undemocratic manner, he said. On the CM’s concern over the TDP members raising slogans against an elderly person like Harichandran, Atchannaidu pointed out that the YSRC humiliated the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu by, passing inappropriate comments on his spouse, in the House.