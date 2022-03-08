Government revises cinema ticket rates; theatres divided into four categories   

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday issued orders finalising the prices of cinema tickets in the State for all categories, putting an end to a 10-month-long controversy.

Theatres have been reclassified into four categories — Non-AC, AC, Special theatres, and Multiplexes. Each of them are again categorised into non-premium and premium. As per the earlier order, the theatre types were —Multiplex, AC/Air Cool and non-AC.

As per the GO, movie tickets in a non-AC theatre in municipal corporations will cost Rs 40 (non-premium) and Rs 60 (premium), in AC theatres it will cost Rs 70 (non-premium) and Rs 100 (Premium), in special theatres it will cost Rs 100 (non-premium) and Rs 125 (Premium) and in multiplexes it will cost Rs 150 (regular seats) and Rs 250 (recliner seats). Further, it was decided to allow recliner seats in AC theatres at Rs 250.

In the old GO dated April 8, 2021, which courted controversy, the movie ticket prices in municipal corporations were Rs 20 for economy class, Rs 40 for deluxe class and Rs 60 for premium in case of non-AC. In the case of AC theatres, it was Rs 40, Rs 60 and Rs 100 for economy, deluxe and premium classes.

As per the new order, in a non-AC theatre in municipalities, a ticket will cost Rs 30 (non-premium) and Rs 50 (Premium). In AC theatres, it will cost Rs 60 (non-premium) and Rs 80 (premium), in special theatres it will cost Rs 80 (non-premium) and Rs 100 (premium) and in multiplexes it will cost Rs 125 (regular) and Rs 250 (recliner).

The old prices of movie tickets in municipalities were Rs 15 for economy class, Rs 30 for deluxe class and Rs 50 for premium case in case of non-AC and in case of AC theatres, it was Rs 30, Rs 50 and Rs 70 for economy, deluxe and premium.

The revised movie ticket prices in nagar panchayats and panchayats are as follows. In a non AC theatre, it will cost Rs 20 (non-premium) and Rs 40 (Premium), in AC theatres it will cost Rs 50 (non-premium) and Rs 70 (Premium), in special theatres it will cost Rs 70 (non-premium) and Rs 90 (premium) and in multiplexes it will cost Rs 100 (regular) and Rs 250 (recliner).

The old prices of movie tickets in nagar panchayats were Rs 10 for economy class, Rs 15 for deluxe class and Rs 25 for premium case in case of non-AC. In case of multiplexes it was fixed as Rs 40, Rs 80 and Rs 120. The old prices in gram panchayats were Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 15.

25% non-premium seats, big and small budget movies

The new orders made it clear that each of the theatres, whether AC, non-AC or special, irrespective of their location, should earmark 25 per cent of the seats as non-premium to enable cinematic experience for those who cannot afford the premium tickets. The 25 per cent of the non-premium seats will be calculated based on the seat strength.

A category of special theatres is made as another unit of classification as there are many stand-alone theatres in the State which provide cinematic experience far superior to the AC theatres but on par or equal to multiplex theatres and having facilities such as digital surround system of 7.1 or more with 2k projector, other infrastructure and high-end seat quality on par with multiplexes. A committee headed by a joint collector will identify and determine the special theatres.

Most importantly, theatres will be permitted to run five shows, subject to the condition that one of the shows between 11 am and 9 pm should be reserved compulsorily for screening small-budget films on any day including on a festival day, whenever there is a release of the low-budget film clashing with high and super high budget film in order to promote low budget films (the cost of product including the remuneration of the star cast is less than Rs 20 crore).

Movies with production cost of more than Rs 100 crore excusing remuneration of heroes, heroines and directors will be considered super high budget films. For these category films, the government will notify separate rates for a period of 10 days from the date of first release on a case to case basis subject to the condition that at least 20 per cent of the shooting should be done in Andhra Pradesh.

Chiranjeevi welcomes GO

Megastar Chiranjeevi welcomed the revised GO and thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the same. “I thank Jagan Mohan Reddy on behalf of the film industry for bringing out a GO revising the movie ticket fares considering the survival of the industry as well as bringing entertainment closer to common man,’’ he tweeted. Permitting a fifth show for small budget movies would be helpful to the producers. He also thanked cinematography minister Perni Nani.