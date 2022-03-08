STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

RIF urges Andhra Government to file appeal in SC challenging HC verdict on capital construction

The Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum said the State government should argue before the SC that the decision of the capital was made by the then government against the A P Reorganisation Act.

Published: 08th March 2022 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum (RIF) has urged the State government to file an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the verdict of the High court on the capital construction. “Rayalaseema will lose the High Court and key government offices with the judgement of the High Court,” it said. RIF leaders addressed the media at SV University campus in Tirupati on Monday. 

RIF co-ordinator M Purushotham Reddy said, “Parliament had approved the AP Reorganisation Act. The report submitted by the Sivaramakrishnan committee was not taken into consideration during the selection of the capital. The announcement of the capital was made without taking valid points from the Sivaramakrishnan committee, for political benefits.”  

He found fault with the State government for not making reasonable arguments in the High Court. The State government should argue before the SC that the decision of the capital was made by the then government against the A P Reorganisation Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum A P Reorganisation Act AP Capital
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp