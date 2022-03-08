RIF urges Andhra Government to file appeal in SC challenging HC verdict on capital construction

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum (RIF) has urged the State government to file an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the verdict of the High court on the capital construction. “Rayalaseema will lose the High Court and key government offices with the judgement of the High Court,” it said. RIF leaders addressed the media at SV University campus in Tirupati on Monday.

RIF co-ordinator M Purushotham Reddy said, “Parliament had approved the AP Reorganisation Act. The report submitted by the Sivaramakrishnan committee was not taken into consideration during the selection of the capital. The announcement of the capital was made without taking valid points from the Sivaramakrishnan committee, for political benefits.”

He found fault with the State government for not making reasonable arguments in the High Court. The State government should argue before the SC that the decision of the capital was made by the then government against the A P Reorganisation Act.