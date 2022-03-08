Students decry lack of teachers in government school

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Students of N Burjavalasa primary school in Therlam mandal on Monday staged a dharna against teacher’s irregularity in attending the school. The students displayed placards and gave slogans demanding the officials to re-appoint teacher for their school.

Speaking to the media, they alleged that their teacher attended for only 44 days in the last five years in the name of deputation. We are losing out on our studies due to lack of teachers in the school, they added.

Nemalam-Burjavalasa government primary school in Therlam mandal has 25 students with two teachers. However, with the district officials sending a teacher on deputation to Konda Devupalli, the classes are taught by only one teacher since March 2021. Villagers, led by sarpanch complained in Spandana grievance to either cancel the deputation or appoint a new teacher, but in vain. Following officials’ inaction, the aggrieved villagers staged dharna along with students at the school’s main gate on Monday. Speaking to TNIE, Brahmaji Rao, district educational officer (DEO) said, “The issue came into my notice. We took the grievance to the notice of higher officials regarding cancellation of the deputation to the said teacher.”