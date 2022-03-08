STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to resume Arjitha sevas at Srivari temple from April 1

Temple authorities decide to continue existing virtual Arjitha sevas for devotees.

Published: 08th March 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (Photo | EPS)

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: After more than two years, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has  decided to resume the Arjitha Sevas, which were cancelled due to the outbreak of Covid-19, from April 1. This is for the first time in the history of the Tirumala temple that the rituals were stopped for devotees for such a long period.

The TTD administration issued orders for resumption of Suprabhatam, Tomala, Archana, Astadala Pada Padmaradhana, Tiruppavada, Melchat Vastram, Abhishekam, Kalyanotsavam, Dolotsavam, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas. This apart, the sevas observed on a particular week-day will also be resumed.The temple authorities, assessing the present Covid-19 situation, submitted a report to the EO and the trust board requesting resumption of all the sevas in Tirumala temple. Following this, a decision to resume all the Arjitha Sevas was taken.

The officials were instructed to resume the allotment process of issuance of various Arjitha Seva tickets to public through the online portal, current booking, discretionary quota and other windows, as were in existence prior to the pandemic. The TTD will also permit the advance booking of Arjitha Seva tickets and allow the trust donors to participate in the sevas on the scheduled date after April 1 amid the Covid-19 guidelines.

The officials were asked to send intimation letters to those who have booked the tickets to avail the seva. Similarly, the potu in-charge was asked to make arrangements for providing prasadams to the ticket holders and other trust donors on submission of original tickets.

Virtual sevas to continue 

It was also decided to continue the existing virtual Arjitha Sevas such as Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha brahmothsavam and Sahasra Deepalanakara Seva, in addition to the pilgrims participating physically. The virtual Arjitha Seva grihastha will be permitted only for darshan besides extending Prasadams. The virtual ticket holder will not be allowed to participate physically.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD Arjitha sevas
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp