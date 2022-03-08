Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to resume Arjitha sevas at Srivari temple from April 1

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: After more than two years, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to resume the Arjitha Sevas, which were cancelled due to the outbreak of Covid-19, from April 1. This is for the first time in the history of the Tirumala temple that the rituals were stopped for devotees for such a long period.

The TTD administration issued orders for resumption of Suprabhatam, Tomala, Archana, Astadala Pada Padmaradhana, Tiruppavada, Melchat Vastram, Abhishekam, Kalyanotsavam, Dolotsavam, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas. This apart, the sevas observed on a particular week-day will also be resumed.The temple authorities, assessing the present Covid-19 situation, submitted a report to the EO and the trust board requesting resumption of all the sevas in Tirumala temple. Following this, a decision to resume all the Arjitha Sevas was taken.

The officials were instructed to resume the allotment process of issuance of various Arjitha Seva tickets to public through the online portal, current booking, discretionary quota and other windows, as were in existence prior to the pandemic. The TTD will also permit the advance booking of Arjitha Seva tickets and allow the trust donors to participate in the sevas on the scheduled date after April 1 amid the Covid-19 guidelines.

The officials were asked to send intimation letters to those who have booked the tickets to avail the seva. Similarly, the potu in-charge was asked to make arrangements for providing prasadams to the ticket holders and other trust donors on submission of original tickets.

Virtual sevas to continue

It was also decided to continue the existing virtual Arjitha Sevas such as Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha brahmothsavam and Sahasra Deepalanakara Seva, in addition to the pilgrims participating physically. The virtual Arjitha Seva grihastha will be permitted only for darshan besides extending Prasadams. The virtual ticket holder will not be allowed to participate physically.