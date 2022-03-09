5 teams to probe killing of 11 blackbucks in Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests K Gopinath and Adoni DSP KS Vinod Kumar on Tuesday visited the area where eleven blackbucks were poached, at Narayanapuram village in Adoni mandal.

Speaking to media persons, he said five special teams have been formed which, along with the police department, will probe the case. They will also take the assistance of officials from Karnataka as they suspect the hand of repeat offenders from the neighbouring state in the crime, the forest officer said. Based on post-mortem reports, all the blackbucks were killed using a sharp object, he added.