Andhra Pradesh: 817 active Covid cases remain after 139 recover

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh did not report any Covid death for the seventh day on a row on Tuesday. While the State added 69 fresh cases, 139 people recovering brought down the actual cases to 817, according to an official bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room.

In the 24 hours ending Tuesday at 9 am, the State tested over 12,000 samples, after which the aggregate stood at 3.32 crore. It has recorded 23.18 lakh infections so far. Guntur reported the highest of 14 fresh cases followed by 13 in Anantapur. Kurnool and Kadapa didn’t see any spike while Srikakulam and Krishna districts added two infections each.

East Godavari district has the highest of 296 and West Godavari 115 active cases. The Covid toll stood stable at 14,729.