Andhra Pradesh Assembly pays homage to Goutham Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who died of cardiac arrest on February 21 while serving as state Industries, IT and Commerce Minister. Members of the House observed two minutes of silence as a mark of respect for the departed soul.

Moving the condolence motion in the Assembly, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government will fulfil the aspirations of the departed leader. The government will complete the works of Sangam Barrage within six weeks and name it Mekapati Goutham Sangam Barrage, the Chief Minister said. He said the death of Mekapati is a huge loss to him, YSRC and the State. Jagan recalled that he and Goutham were childhood friends and the latter had been a valuable colleague to him.

Reading out the condolence motion, Jagan said: “This House places on record its deep sense of sorrow at the untimely demise of former Industries IT and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and conveys its deep sense of sympathy to the members of the bereaved family.”

“Though Goutham Reddy is one year older than me, he used to consider me as a big brother. Goutham had a good education. He studied in the United Kingdom. Though he was not in politics when I came out of the Congress party due to a matter of principle, he was one of the few who supported me along with his father Rajamohan Reddy,” Jagan said.

He said Goutham had won as MLA two times and successfully handled six departments in the Cabinet which include, Industries, Infrastructure and Investment, IT and Electronics, Handlooms and Textiles, Sugar Industries and Skill Development. He had attended the Dubai Expo recently and sent daily updates of the meetings held regarding investments.The Chief Minister remembered the efforts of Goutham in bringing companies such as Century Plywood, Shree Cements, Sun Pharma, Aditya Birla and Adani to the State.

He said the government, as requested by Rajamohan Reddy, would take over Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy Institute of Technology and Science in Udayagiri and name it after Goutham, and introduce agriculture and horticulture courses there. The works of the Veligonda project in the Udayagiri region will be brought under Phase -1 from Phase -2 and completed soon.

Udayagiri Degree College will be revamped under Nadu-Nedu. Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, several ministers and MLAs recalled the services of Goutham and offered tributes to him. The House was then adjourned for the day. Goutham was elected to the Assembly twice, in 2014 and 2019, from Atmakuru Assembly constituency in Nellore district.

