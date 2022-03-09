STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh HC directs Chief Secretary to clear bills of contractors

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday expressed ire over the delay in clearance of bills by the government to the contractors, who completed the work for various government departments. Dealing with a batch of petitions filed by contractors complaining that the government is not clearing their bills, Justice B Devanand questioned as to who would come for new works if the government fails to pay the bills of those who completed the works. He further observed that the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) seems to be the reason for the problem in payment of bills. He said the CFMS was brought to overcome the problems in bill processing and now it appears that the technology itself has become a big problem.

The court questioned whether the government is in such a position in which it cannot even clear the bills of minor works. It made clear to Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, who appeared before it in person on being summoned, to give highest priority to clearance of bills. The Chief Secretary along with principal secretary (finance) SS Rawat, principal secretary (panchayat raj) Gopalkrishna Dwivedi appeared before the court, as directed by the judge during the previous hearing.

The court explained as to how the contractors are subjected to severe inconvenience due to delay in clearance of bills and how the CFMS has turned problematic. 

Sameer Sharma tendered an unconditional apology for the delay in the payment of bills. He said payment of bills is being done on a priority and clearance of contractors’ bills is placed ninth in the priority list. However, the judge was not satisfied and stressed for a better priority for the clearance of bills to the contractors.

The Chief Secretary said delay in payment of bills will result in stoppage of works and at the end of the day it is people who suffer. The judge further observed that due to the CFMS, retired employees are not getting their benefits on time. The Chief Secretary assured the court that he will give necessary orders to the departments for timely clearance of bills. With this, the court disposed of all the petitions filed in the issue. 

